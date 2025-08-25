Marcos: Today’s enemy is corruption

Speaking at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on National Heroes’ Day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. framed the nation’s fight against corruption as the modern extension of the heroism once embodied by figures like Teresa Magbanua.

Magbanua (1868–1947), remembered as the “Visayan Joan of Arc,” was one of the few female generals in Philippine history. She left her career as a teacher to join the 1898 revolution against Spain, later leading men in battles in Iloilo and Capiz and fighting against both American and Japanese forces. Her courage and leadership, Marcos said, remain a symbol of resistance and sacrifice.

Invoking that spirit, the President said today’s enemy is no longer foreign colonizers but corruption and abuse that quietly erode the nation’s future. His remarks came amid growing outrage over the recently uncovered irregularities in flood control projects across the country.

“Heroism still runs deep in the veins of Filipinos,” Marcos told the audience. “We see this in our farmers, fishermen, teachers, healthcare workers. Their daily service despite the challenges is proof that the spirit of heroism is still alive.”

But he warned that graft does more than siphon off public funds. “They are not only stealing money, but also the health, dreams, and future of future generations of Filipinos,” he said.

Even “small deceptions,” he added, if left unchecked, could slowly destroy society.

The President urged the people to be vigilant and to guide the youth to become more critical and engaged. “If we fail to prepare the youth to defend our freedom, we are betraying not only the sacrifice of our heroes, but also the future of our country,” he said.

In a bold pledge, Marcos promised accountability. “We will not abandon you. We will hold accountable all those involved in anomalies and corruption. We will reveal the full and complete truth,” he said.

He has already signaled tougher action, vowing in his last State of the Nation Address to pursue unscrupulous contractors behind failed or “ghost” flood control projects. On Sunday, he reiterated that promise, saying he intends to fix the projects before leaving office.

His inspections, triggered by reports sent to the government’s complaint portal sumbongsapangulo.ph, have left him “more angry than disappointed.”

By tying his anti-corruption message to National Heroes’ Day, Marcos reframed civic responsibility as an act of national defense — honoring past sacrifices by refusing to let abuse of power undermine the country’s future.