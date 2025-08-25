Marcos calls on Filipinos to fight corruption, honor heroes

Inspired by heroic figures such as Teresa Magbanua, who bravely fought for the country’s freedom against colonizers and tyrants, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the nation must also defend itself against threats of corruption and abuse.

This message follows the recent revelations of corrupt practices in flood control projects.

In his speech, Marcos highlighted public servants who are honest, caring, and devoted to the country, echoing his Heroes Day message.

“They serve as a reminder to all of us that heroism still runs deep in the veins of each of us. Honesty, service, and fellowship are inherent in Filipinos. We see this in our farmers, fishermen, teachers, healthcare workers, our workers,” he said in his remarks at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

“Their daily service despite the challenges is proof that the spirit of heroism is still alive. For the nation. Whenever we do something not for ourselves but for the good of our fellow Filipinos, this is what we say,” he added.

Marcos criticized individuals who prioritize personal agendas over the welfare of the Filipino people.

He noted that the Philippines faces threats not only from abroad but also from domestic issues.

“They are not only stealing money, but also the health, dreams, and future of future generations of Filipinos,” he said. “We should not ignore small deceptions. Because if we let them slip by repeatedly, they gradually destroy our society without us realizing it.”

The President emphasized that Filipinos have a responsibility to the country by being more critical of wrongdoing, exposing fraud, and standing up for what is right, even amidst hardship.

By remembering national heroes, he said, the youth can be made aware of societal issues and motivated to engage with them.

“Let us guide them to be more critical of the problems in our society. If we fail to prepare the youth to defend our freedom, we are betraying not only the sacrifice of our heroes, but also the future of our country,” he said.

Bold message

Marcos assured full government support in combating corruption: “We will not abandon you.”

“We will hold accountable all those involved in anomalies and corruption. We will reveal the full and complete truth. And we will ensure that the lack of respect and concern for the people will not be repeated,” he said.

He urged the public to join this crusade against corruption, abuse of power, and the trampling of rights, stressing that it is the only way for the Philippines to achieve a more prosperous, just, and stable future.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said he will pursue unscrupulous contractors who have misled the government and the public through abandoned or “ghost” flood control projects.

On Sunday, he vowed to fix flood control projects before leaving office.

The President has traveled extensively across the country to inspect government flood control projects and other infrastructure after receiving reports from his complaint website, sumbongsapangulo.ph, earlier stating that he is “more angry than disappointed.”