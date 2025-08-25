Marcos calls on Filipinos to emulate heroes through service

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the public to emulate our national heroes by committing acts of service to our fellow countrymen as the nation commemorates National Heroes Day.

In his message, Marcos said the heroic legacy of our national heroes was forged when "they ventured into the fires of struggle", guided by conviction and deep love for country.

"Their sacrifice becomes the act through which the soul affirms its highest calling and the nation discovers its moral shape," he said.

Marcos emphasized that "heroes" are needed throughout the life of a country as nation-building is a "constant and unrelenting endeavor".

"We are fortunate that the Inang Bayan continuously gives rise to heroic individuals best exemplified by our farmers, fisherfolk, workers, teachers, soldiers, law enforcers, scientists, and countless ordinary men and women who, in extraordinary ways, fulfill their duties," he said.

"On this occasion, we extend our deepest gratitude and highest regard," he added.

The courage and sacrifice of Filipino heroes are commemorated every last Monday of August