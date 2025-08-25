Manila ‘estero rangers’ clean up Baseco seaside

The Manila Department of Public Services (DPS) conducted a cleanup operation along the Baseco seaside after a new bulk of trash, carried by recent heavy rains, washed ashore from Manila Bay.

According to DPS chief Kenneth Amurao, the operation was directed by the city’s mayor, who ordered the shoreline to be kept clean, especially during the rainy season when a large amount of garbage is expected to wash up.

In a phone interview, Amurao told DAILY TRIBUNE that his workers are always on alert for trash washing onto the city’s shorelines.

“That doesn’t just happen in Baseco,” Amurao said. “Garbage is being thrown by strong waves and wind onto the beach part of Manila, so we are ready in accordance with the mayor’s order.”

He said the department sometimes doubles its regular manpower and deploys extra garbage trucks and payloaders to affected areas.

Amurao urged the public, especially residents near the shoreline, to stop indiscriminately dumping their trash.

“My plea is that we care for our environment,” Amurao said.

“Let’s not dump our garbage into the sea and keep it clean because that’s also where we get our food. On top of that, it is a big job to collect tons of garbage, especially when it is wet,” he added.