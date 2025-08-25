Makati suspends work, classes, number coding scheme

The local government of Makati City has suspended its number coding scheme for Tuesday as a low pressure area brings inclement weather to Metro Manila and several provinces.

The suspension follows an announcement by Malacañang to halt classes at all levels and government work in the National Capital Region (NCR) and provinces in the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions.

In a social media post, Makati Mayor Nancy Binay said while most City Hall employees would not report for work, essential offices would remain open.

“We need to prioritize the safety of our constituents, especially our students and workers,” Binay said. “Our emergency services will remain on alert to monitor the weather and respond to any incidents.”

The City Civil Registry Office, City Assessor’s Office, Business Permits and Licensing Office, and Office of the Treasurer will continue to serve residents. Binay urged residents to stay home if possible and to call 168 in case of an emergency.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 94, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, government agencies involved in health services and disaster response will continue operations.

Bersamin said localized suspensions in other areas are at the discretion of local chief executives, while work suspensions for private companies are left to their respective heads.