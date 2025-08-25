Magalong ready for hearings amid solon’s cryptic remarks

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has responded to recent comments from Leyte Fourth District Representative Richard Gomez, who criticized an unnamed mayor for making corruption allegations against members of Congress.

In a radio interview, Magalong confirmed he is willing to appear as a resource person at a Senate hearing to discuss his claims that some lawmakers are involved in corruption within the Department of Public Works and Highways.

He added that he has accused some members of influencing the appointment of district or regional engineers, which he believes has fueled corruption.

“I am waiting for their notice,” Magalong said. “I spoke and appeared before them, there was no notice. So I’m just waiting in case I do receive one. Of course, out of respect, I will attend the Senate hearing. Maybe they can ask me there, but they shouldn’t treat me like an accused person.”

Magalong’s comments followed remarks by Gomez, who, without naming him, suggested a mayor who has raised corruption allegations should “fix his own house first.”

When asked about the possibility of leading an independent investigation into DPWH anomalies, Magalong said he had not received any official directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“It seems like mere speculation,” he said. “Nothing like that actually happened.”

Magalong has previously stated he reported flood control project anomalies in Baguio to Marcos. He said the President was “infuriated” upon hearing about the issues and vowed to address them during his term.

The mayor also clarified that his statements were not an attack on the current administration but an attempt to highlight a key issue.

“I believe that every administration has its own legacy,” Magalong said. “For President Marcos’ administration, this is a key issue, so I spoke up about the corruption that’s surfacing. It’s not just in the DPWH, but also in other agencies.”