LTO suspends license of jeepney driver in viral Carriedo accident

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Monday that it has suspended the license of a jeepney driver who allegedly ran over an individual in Carriedo, Manila.

The video of the incident went viral, prompting LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II to confirm that the passenger jeepney has been placed under alarm for any and all transactions while the case is under investigation.

“The investigation that will be conducted by the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division will shed light on that incident and will give the driver the opportunity to explain what happened in the spirit of due process,” Mendoza said.

Based on a video posted on Facebook, a man was seen approaching and later carrying an unconscious individual believed to have been struck by the jeepney along a busy roadway in Carriedo.

Mendoza said a show cause order has already been issued against the registered owner of the passenger jeepney and its driver. The registered owner is facing a case of employing a reckless driver, while the driver will be investigated for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which carries a maximum penalty of license revocation.