LGUs ‘champions’ of heritage, says DILG

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) commemorated National Heroes Day on Monday by honoring not only the nation’s past heroes but also the “living spirit of heroism” demonstrated by local government units (LGUs).

According to the DILG, LGUs across the country are protecting cultural heritage and traditions while creating opportunities for sustainable tourism.

The department said these efforts, which include restoring landmarks and celebrating local festivals, mirror the courage of the heroes who shaped the nation.

“By weaving culture and tourism into local development, LGUs show that progress must also mean preserving identity while creating opportunities for their people,” the agency said in a statement.

The DILG said this commitment is reinforced in its Seal of Good Local Governance criteria under a recent memorandum circular, which includes fostering sustainable tourism and nurturing culture and heritage.

It also affirmed that community safety is a vital part of progress. With the rollout of the enhanced 911 Emergency Response System in key cities this year, local responders will be better equipped to handle emergencies, according to the DILG.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the agency has “invested heavily to make the country one of the safest in the world,” noting that public safety is essential for building trust in local destinations.

“On this day of remembrance, the DILG calls on LGUs to carry forward the heroism of the past by leading with pride, preserving heritage, and protecting their people,” the DILG said.

“National Heroes Day is not only a tribute to those who came before us. It is a reminder that heroism is alive in every LGU leader who governs with integrity, in every responder who saves lives, and in every Filipino who chooses service above self for a stronger and prouder Bagong Pilipinas,” it added.