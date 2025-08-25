Leviste to press charges against DPWH engineer over alleged bribery

Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste is set to press charges against the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer arrested over the weekend for allegedly attempting to bribe him. The bribe was reportedly offered to halt his office’s investigation into anomaly-plagued flood control projects in his district.

Leviste’s office confirmed Monday that a criminal complaint will be filed against Batangas 1st District Engineer Abelardo Calalo at the Office of the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor on Tuesday.

“We should not tolerate any corruption in DPWH. We should demand projects at better quality and lower cost, and obligate contractors to correct any deficiencies immediately without additional cost to government,” Leviste said.

The lawmaker also stressed the need for broader reforms to address “systemic problems” within the DPWH.

Calalo was arrested over the weekend for allegedly offering the lawmaker millions of pesos to drop the probe into flood control projects in the district, some of which were reportedly ghost or non-existent, according to initial reports.

(This is a developing story.)