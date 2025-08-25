Lessons from Cebu floods push Go to call for stronger disaster preparedness

The grief of one family in Mandaue City has become a reminder of how quickly lives can change when disaster strikes.

On 15 August, heavy rains brought severe flooding across Metro Cebu, displacing thousands and damaging homes. Among the casualties was 24-year-old Jeremy Bolingket, who lost his life while trying to help save a taxi that had been swept away by floodwaters in Barangay Paknaan. Two minors with him managed to survive by clinging to a hose, but Bolingket was carried away by the current. His body was found the next morning in Sitio Ganghaan.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, reached out to Bolingket’s grieving family, sending flowers, financial aid, and grocery packs. He also extended his condolences and reiterated his commitment to assist communities in times of crisis.

“As your Mr. Malasakit, whatever challenges we face in the coming days, I will continue to serve you all because service has become my passion, and I believe that service to the people is service to God,” Go said.

For Go, the tragedy underscores the urgency of disaster preparedness. “What matters most is that no life should be lost. Government must always be ready and proactive in helping our fellow Filipinos,” he has often stressed.

The senator has long pushed for stronger systems to prevent and respond to calamities. He is advocating for the full implementation of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which requires the establishment of permanent disaster-resilient evacuation centers nationwide. He has also refiled bills to create a Department of Disaster Resilience, update the National Building Code, and provide hazard pay for frontline responders.

Housing support is another priority. Through proposed legislation such as the Rental Housing Subsidy Program, Go hopes to provide displaced families with temporary shelter while they recover and rebuild.

As the nation marked National Heroes Day, Go reflected on the importance of honoring both past and present heroes. “Let us help and care for our fellow Filipinos. Let us give importance to our heroes of the past who sacrificed their lives for the country, as well as to today’s heroes who are sacrificing to continue fighting for the health, safety, and freedom of every Filipino,” he said.

The tragedy in Mandaue shows how quickly floods can claim lives and displace families. For Go, every incident is a call to act faster and prepare better so that no life is needlessly lost in future disasters.

“I will never waste the opportunity you have given me. I will work for the Filipino people, and this is what I can offer you, my passion for service,” he said.