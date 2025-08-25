Lauren Dyogi breaks silence on ‘Kuya’ rumors

After years of speculation, ABS-CBN Head of TV Production Lauren Dyogi has put to rest the long-standing rumor that he is the voice behind “Kuya” of Pinoy Big Brother.

“Ever since they’ve associated me with being Big Brother because I was the original producer naman talaga of Big Brother, but I cannot be,” Dyogi explained. “They say that my voice is the same as Kuya, but I cannot be in the house 24/7 so it cannot be me.”

As the pioneer producer of the hit reality show, Dyogi has always been closely linked to its iconic figure. But with this clarification, fans now know: while he helped shape PBB from the very beginning, the mysterious voice of “Kuya” remains someone else entirely.