Laoag mayor urges unity and governance after electoral protest dismissal

Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid called on the public to “move on and work for the welfare of our constituents” following the dismissal of former mayor Michael Marcos Keon’s electoral protest against him.

In a statement to DAILY TRIBUNE, Alcid stressed that Laoag residents deserve to “feel the real service of the city government under this administration,” urging political adversaries and supporters alike to set aside disputes and focus on governance.

The call comes after the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Second Division, in an 11-page order dated 19 August 2025, dismissed Keon’s protest for being “insufficient in form and content.” The resolution also noted that Keon’s submission of new affidavits was an “improper remedy.” The case has been endorsed to the COMELEC Law Department for investigation of alleged election offenses.

The ruling effectively upholds Alcid’s victory in the 2025 mayoral race, which was strongly backed by the powerful Marcos family.