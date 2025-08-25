Lance David Tepora to represent Phl at World Fitness Supermodel 2025

At just 22 years old, Lance David Tepora of Marilao, Bulacan is proving that determination and discipline can turn dreams into reality. Officially named as the Philippine representative to the World Fitness Supermodel 2025, Lance will compete on the global stage this September in Thailand as part of the 4th WFS Master Series Championships.

From Bulacan to the World

Standing 5’11” tall, Lance is a proud graduate of Hospitality Management, Class of 2025. But his journey is defined not just by academics—it is built on resilience, transformation, and the courage to embrace pageantry.

His pageant resume already includes:

• Lakan ng Marilao 1st Runner-up

• Ginoong Bulacan – Republika Filipina Sanguniang Kabataan

• Man of the Philippines 2024 Top 6 Finalist, where he bagged Man of Swimwear and Man of Photography awards.

“When I was informed that I’d represent Marilao in Man of the Philippines, I was genuinely surprised and grateful. I promised myself that I’d give my best—and I did,” Lance recalled.

Fitness as Transformation

Lance’s fitness journey began during the pandemic. Criticism became his fuel, driving him to work harder on both his body and mindset. “Instead of letting them break me, I used them to build a better version of myself—physically, mentally, and emotionally,” he said.

Despite financial constraints and the absence of supplements early on, Lance stayed committed to daily workouts, cardio sessions, and a mindful diet. His mantra? “Discipline is more important than motivation.”

Preparing for Thailand

Today, with the support of the Man of the Philippines family, Lance is training intensively, combining strength and cardio routines with strict nutritional planning. With essentials like protein and creatine now sustaining his progress, he is more determined than ever:

“Winning this competition is my mission—not just for myself, but for the Philippines. I’m giving my all.”

Words of Gratitude

Lance extends his thanks to those who have shaped his journey:

• Lakan at Lakambini ng Marilao – Sir Marlon Sotayco and Sir Eric Del Rosario

• Ginoo at Binibining Bulacan Family

• Man of the Philippines Family

• And most of all, to God — “my source of strength in every trial and triumph.”

Advocacy & Future Goals

With a platform rooted in health and self-discipline, Lance hopes to inspire the youth to pursue fitness and wellness as a lifestyle. Beyond the pageant, he dreams of building his own gym and empowering others through sports and training.

“For the Philippines, I will fight with courage and wisdom. I will represent my country with pride and integrity,” he declares.

⸻

📸 Photographer: Migz Villena

🎨 Creative Director: Raymund Ramirez Seranillo

👔 Fashion Designer: Hanz Wrowen Nabong

🎬 Producer: Gilbs Espiritu, Star Realms Entertainment Production

💄 Hair & Makeup: Xyred Tonianne

📢 Publicist: Airwind Bautista

🏢 Studio: Moment Studio – QC