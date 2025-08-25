Kuala Lumpur, Lacroix conquer Pilipinas United

Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia and Maurice Lacroix of Japan made history after being the inaugural champions of the Pilipinas United 3x3 League on Sunday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The Malaysian side achieved a run to remember, ultimately taking down Half Court Group, 21-15, to be the unlikely victor in the men’s division.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ting Chun Hong delivered the goods late for Kuala Lumpur, scoring seven points, including the game-clinching putback with 2:55 to spare, to complete the Cinderella run.

Chang Zi Fueng also added seven to bag the $5,000 cash prize as well as a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 Kaohsiung Challenger in October.

Chester Saldua carried the torch for Half Court Group, notching nine in the finale as the Philippine club played without Adeshokan Odou, who hyperextended his knee in the team’s 20-17 semis escape of Solaris.

Still, Half Court Group took home $2,500 and will earn the ticket in the FIBA 3x3 Manila Challenger in September as the top local team.

But the night belonged to Kuala Lumpur which made an unbelievable path to the top after upset wins over the Victor Nguidjol and Eugene Toba-powered Taho Story B, 21-18, in the semis; the formidable SBB of the towering Stephen Hurt, 21-16, in the quarters; and a methodical 21-13 victory over Dame DOLLA Vietnam in the Last 16.

Over on the women’s side, Maurice Lacroix accomplished a perfect run, last escaping Uratex Dream, 15-13, in the championship game of this tilt founded by Andrew Combate and Eric Altamirano.