Kristoffer Martin assures fans he’s safe after accident

Kapuso actor Kristoffer Martin expressed gratitude to his friends and acquaintances after figuring in an accident on the afternoon of August 25, 2025.

In an Instagram Story posted around 7 PM, the actor assured everyone that he was doing fine. “To all my friends and other people who’s checking on me. I’m okay. Thank you. Appreciate ko kayo lahat,” he wrote.

His message brought relief to fans and colleagues who had been concerned about his condition, showing the strong support system surrounding the actor both on and off screen.