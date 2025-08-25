Korean abductors fall

Mabalacat City, Pampanga — Police arrested three armed men Sunday afternoon for the attempted abduction of two Korean nationals in the Clark Freeport Zone.

Mabalacat City police received a phone call from the Clark Development Corporation about an alleged abduction at a local coffee shop. The suspects had tried to abduct Hojune Jo and Jung Sung Nak.

Authorities immediately launched a pursuit and arrested the suspects in a black Ford with the license plate number NHF 6831. The men were identified as alias Arnel, alias Rodel and alias Jesson.

Police seized three pistols, one .45-caliber, one 9mm Glock, and another .45-caliber Taurus, all loaded. They also confiscated multiple magazines with ammunition, the vehicle’s key and nine different identification cards.

The suspects are now in the custody of the Mabalacat City Police Station for inquest proceedings.

An investigation is underway to determine if the group is linked to other abductions targeting foreign nationals in the area.