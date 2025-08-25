SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kim Chiu is in Cebu for new teleserye

Actress Kim Chiu.
Published on

Kim Chiu has been in Cebu for almost a month, shooting for a new series.

"#TheAlibi @dreamscapeph. Nothing feels being home in your motherland, where so many memories live," she wrote on Instagram.

Kim Chiu with dire Loren Dyogi.
With Bela Padilla.
Chiu will star opposite Paolo Avelino in the upcoming suspense-romance series. The story follows an investigative journalist, Vincent Cabrera (Avelino), who becomes entangled with Stella Morales (Chiu), the prime suspect in a crime, as he digs into her past and finds himself falling for her.

"The past weeks have been a tough juggle between work and personal life, but I'm beyond grateful for everyone who's been there for me through it all. Taking it one day at a time, trusting that everything unfolds in His will," Chiu added.

