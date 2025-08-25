Job far from done

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — It’s mission accomplished for Adamson University after a sweeping conquest of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg.

But for skipper Shaina Nitura and the rest of the Lady Falcons, their arduous buildup for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament has only just begun.

The young but very talented Adamson captured its breakthrough crown after winning all three of its matches in the short round-robin format tournament over the weekend at the Mandaue Sports Complex in this bustling city down south.

Nitura, the heart and soul of the Lady Falcons’ assault, said they will use the victory as a springboard to capture their first ever UAAP crown.

“We’re very grateful and thankful because God gave us this opportunity to win a championship. We’re turning this into an opportunity to improve as a team because we know that our journey has just begun,” said Nitura after the Lady Falcons stunned UAAP rival Ateneo de Manila University, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14, in the gold medal match of this three-day pocket tournament.

Nitura dropped 23 points, including Adamson’s last six points of the match, to finally deliver the school to the top podium after a runner-up finish in the 2023 edition.

“Actually, this is just the start of our preparation for the UAAP,” added Nitura, the Best Player of the Cebu Leg.

“If there will be opportunities, we’re going to grab it. But the experience we gained here is already a good opportunity to get better.”

Adamson started its campaign in the Visayas stop of the three-leg tournament with a four-set win over second-placer University of San Carlos before sweeping University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

The Lady Falcons’ emphatic victory over the Blue Eagles gave Adamson faithful something to look forward to ahead of UAAP Season 88. The San Marcelino-based squad has missed the Final Four the last two seasons.

Adamson head coach JP Yude has observed great progress with the team’s chemistry and skills but reminded his wards not to rest on their laurels.

“So far, yes — we’re getting there little by little. At the same time, we’re still in the process,” said Yude, who also steered the Baby Lady Falcons to the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitationals League throne last year.

Yude took advantage of the tournament to give his young players valuable experience and build their confidence.

“Those experiences will make us stronger. At least we were able to get the goal but, at the same time, we still have a lot to learn. We still have some leagues in Manila where we will gain valuable experience,” he said.

Action in the National Invitationals resumes on 29 August with the Batangas leg.

National Collegiate Athletic Association champion College of Saint Benilde, Letran College, Far Eastern University and University of Batangas will vie for the crown in the final stop of the competition.