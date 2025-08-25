Jericho Rosales warns of ‘big mistake’ that affected his friends, family

In line with e-sabong and online gambling on the headlines nowadays, actor Jericho Rosales strongly advocates against gambling “of any form.”

At a recent launch of credit card label Maya Black where Jericho was an endorser together with Maris Racal and Julia Barretto, Jericho was asked what for him is the biggest financial mistake.

“Gambling!” he declared.

“I mean, I wasn't a big gambler, but… like any sort of like gambling, any sort of gambling for me is a financial mistake.”

Nothing beats “hard-earned money,” he stressed.

“I have friends and family and they're affected and I feel strongly about it if you know what I mean,” he said.

Although he tried gambling in small sums like a P20, he advised: “That's one thing that you shouldn't play with, especially with your hard-earned money!”