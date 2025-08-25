Ji Changwook, BINI and NTX 'DOMIN8' MOA Arena on October

IAM Worldwide, one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing health, wellness, and opportunity-driven companies, proudly announces their highly anticipated 8th Anniversary spectacle called DOMIN8, happening on 19 October, 5 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

This year’s milestone celebration promises to be bigger, brighter and bolder as IAM Worldwide brings together a stellar line-up of international and local talents to honor its members and mark eight years of success.

Leading the charge is South Korean megastar Ji Chang Wook, whose magnetic performances in hit dramas and films have earned him a devoted global following. His appearance signals IAM Worldwide’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences and reflects the brand’s expanding international vision.

Joining the celebration is rising K-pop group NTX, known for their explosive energy, razor-sharp choreography, and genre-defying sound. Their performance brings the pulse of Korean pop culture straight to Manila, highlighting IAM Worldwide’s embrace of global entertainment trends that resonate deeply with Filipino audiences.

Rounding out the lineup is BINI, the Philippines’ reigning P-pop girl group, fresh off a wave of chart-toppers and sold-out shows. With their empowering message, fierce stage presence, and homegrown pride, BINI embodies the spirit of IAM Worldwide — resilience, ambition and unapologetic success.

“This is more than just an anniversary event — it is a celebration of IAM Worldwide’s remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and impact over the past eight years. From its humble beginnings, IAM Worldwide has become a trusted brand and a powerful platform for entrepreneurship, providing countless opportunities for individuals and communities to achieve financial independence and healthier lifestyles,” IAM Worldwide representatives said in a press statement.

Expect world-class entertainment, unforgettable moments, and a celebration that reflects the brand’s core values: excellence, integrity, and unity. From global icons to homegrown stars, every performance is a nod to the community that defines the brand.

Grab tickets to DOMIN8 when you buy IAM Worldwide products with a minimum purchase required. Visit their official social media pages for more information.