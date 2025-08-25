'Higher, further, faster' with Globe

A stream of light cutting through the horizon may soon become the bridge that connects remote communities to the digital world. Globe, through its subsidiary Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (FINSI), and in collaboration with Google X’s Project Taara, has successfully tested a light-based wireless technology that carried high-speed internet across the wide stretch of Laguna Lake.

The field trial proved that Free Space Optics (FSO) technology can beam 10Gbps connectivity across an 11-kilometer distance, with most of the signal passing over open water. For a country where mountains, waterways, and scattered islands make laying fiber cables both costly and difficult, the achievement points to a future where connectivity gaps could be closed by light itself.

“This milestone represents a significant leap forward in our quest to deliver future-ready and cost-effective transport solutions that are rapidly deployable,” said Gerhard Tan, Senior Director and Head of Technology Strategy and Innovations at Globe. “The success of the field trial underscores our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to expand connectivity even in geographically challenging environments.”

Unlike conventional systems, Google’s Taara relies on concentrated beams of light instead of fiber or radio spectrum, bringing fiber-like speeds without the need for physical cables. During the trial, the system underwent rigorous performance tests, from latency and jitter checks to a continuous 24-hour Bit Error Rate Test, all of which met Globe’s technical requirements.

The innovation could be transformative for a country composed of over 7,000 islands, where many coastal and rural communities remain underserved by broadband infrastructure. Tan emphasized that “this pilot opens doors to a reliable and scalable wireless backhaul solution that can be rapidly deployed and help close connectivity gaps, especially in island and remote areas.”

For FINSI, the project highlights its role in enabling next-generation technologies. “As a leading engineering services company, FINSI is proud to support this groundbreaking initiative,” said Xerxes Jonash Sta. Ana, General Manager of FINSI. “Our team has been hands-on in enabling the successful deployment and validation of the Taara system in the field. We are committed to bringing innovative, future-ready technologies into the Philippine market, solutions that not only overcome physical limitations but also accelerate digital inclusion across the country.”

By beaming internet across Laguna Lake, Globe and its partners demonstrated more than just technical success. They opened a glimpse into how science and collaboration can reimagine the way communities are connected. As the Philippines looks to strengthen digital inclusion, light itself may prove to be one of the most powerful tools in bridging its geographic divides.