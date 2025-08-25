HFMD cases on the rise

The Department of Health (DoH) reported Monday that cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have surged to more than seven times the number recorded last year.

As of 9 August, the Philippines has logged 37,368 cases, compared to 5,081 during the same period in 2024.

Half of the cases are children ages one to three.

HFMD is a contagious disease that can be spread by touching the eyes, nose, or mouth after touching a contaminated object. Symptoms include fever, mouth sores, a sore throat, and a rash on the palms and soles of the feet.

The DoH advised parents to keep sick children at home for seven to 10 days until the fever is gone and the sores have dried up. It also recommended separating the utensils and personal items of the sick person and disinfecting the areas they have used.