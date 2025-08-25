Heavy rains to hit Luzon, Visayas amid LPA and habagat

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has warned of heavy rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon (habagat).

The LPA was estimated at 290 kilometers northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, or 130 kilometers east-northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

On Tuesday, 26 August, rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters is forecast over Aurora, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected over Palawan and Antique. PAGASA said these rains may persist until Thursday afternoon, 28 August.

PAGASA Weather Specialist John Manalo explained that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

“Dahil may interaksyon ito sa kalupaan, mas nagiging mababa yung tsansa na makakuha ito ng enerhiya para mas mag-develop pa (Because it interacts with the land, the chances of it obtaining energy to develop further is lower),” Manalo said.

If it develops into a tropical depression, it will be named “Jacinto.”

PAGASA also warned that rainfall may be heavier in mountainous and elevated areas, with some impacts potentially worsened by significant antecedent rainfall.