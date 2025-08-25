Hand, foot, and mouth disease cases surge

Cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) are over seven times higher this year compared to 2024, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday.

As of 9 August, HFMD cases nationwide have reached 37,368 — more than seven times higher than the 5,081 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Half of the cases involve children aged one to three years old, according to the DOH.

HFMD is a contagious disease that spreads through contact with contaminated surfaces or by touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Symptoms include fever, mouth sores, sore throat, and rashes on the palms and soles of the feet.

The DOH advised parents and guardians to keep children with symptoms at home for seven to 10 days until the fever subsides and sores dry up.

It also reminded households to separate the utensils and personal items of patients and disinfect areas where they have stayed.