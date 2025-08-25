Go, Tulfo demand justice in flood control scandal

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for full accountability after the latest revelations of anomalies in flood control projects across the country.

Go, vice chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said that no one — from contractors and implementers to project proponents and even legislators — should be spared from investigation.

“Filipinos deserve better,” he said. “Call whoever needs to be called, consolidate wherever necessary, and hold accountable whoever is responsible.”

Go stressed that favoritism, friendship, or influence should never protect those who have enriched themselves from poorly executed projects, putting lives and communities at risk.

For Go, the situation goes beyond corruption — it’s a deep injustice. While billions meant for flood control have allegedly been misused, parts of the country continue to be flooded during heavy rains, affecting among other buildings hospitals and schools.

“It is saddening that public funds, which we thought were used for flood control, may have ended up in the hands of a few who enriched themselves, while our fellow citizens suffer and go hungry,” he said.

He called on those involved to reflect on their actions.

“You have desecrated the country’s coffers and put the public in danger. Where is your sympathy for ordinary Filipinos whom you are mandated to serve?” Go asked.

The senator recalled that in August 2023, during a Senate hearing on public works, he had already raised concerns about flood control projects built in areas with little or no populations.

“Who are these flood control projects meant to protect? Almost no one lives there. Or were they deliberately hidden to cover up corruption?” he said.

Go emphasized that accountability must go hand in hand with reforms.

Flood control projects should genuinely help communities, not serve as avenues for profit by a select few.

“If no one is held accountable here, we may be forced to remove the flood control budget next year rather than see it wasted on corruption or ghost projects,” he warned.

He also highlighted the imbalance in budget priorities, noting that the Department of Health budget was only one-third of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget.

“It would be better to use it for programs and projects that directly help people, especially in safeguarding their lives and health,” Go said.

Tulfo calls for swift action

Meanwhile, Senator Erwin Tulfo called on the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against DPWH officials, contractors and politicians allegedly involved in ghost and substandard flood control projects that cost the government trillions of pesos.

“They stole trillions from the Filipino people and must be held accountable,” Tulfo said, urging swift action.

His remarks followed warnings by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Senator Panfilo Lacson about massive corruption in DPWH flood control programs.

“If a shoplifter can be jailed for stealing less than a hundred pesos, those who plundered trillions must face even harsher consequences,” he added.

Citing DPWH data, Tulfo noted that P1.2 trillion was spent on flood control projects from 2011 to 2025, yet many were substandard or nonexistent.

President Marcos revealed that 15 contractors cornered 20 percent of all DPWH flood control contracts, worth about P100 billion.

Five contractors reportedly leased their licenses to other firms, violating procurement laws and producing poor or no infrastructure. These were Legacy Construction Corp., Alpha and Omega General Contractor and Development, St. Timothy Construction, EGB Construction, and Road Edge Trading & Development Services.

Three firms — Wawao Builders, SYMS Construction, and Darcy and Anna Builders — were linked to ghost projects in Bulacan, as exposed by Senator Lacson. Fully funded and “completed” projects often did not physically exist.

“At the end of the day, the blame lies with certain politicians. Their excessive kickbacks — 20 to 25 percent — forced contractors to deliver substandard work or no project at all,” Tulfo said.