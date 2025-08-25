Go presses release of health workers’ benefits

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go marked National Heroes’ Day by recognizing the sacrifices and service of modern-day heroes such as healthcare workers and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, he renewed his appeal for the release of Health Emergency Allowances (HEA) still pending for qualified healthcare workers. He also reiterated his priority to push for their welfare through key legislative measures.

“This is a small amount compared to the sacrifice and service of our healthcare workers during the pandemic. We focused on this in the last Congress, and, in fact, we held 15 hearings to press the DoH (Department of Health) and DBM (Department of Budget and Management),” he said.

Go recalled his role as one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act (RA) 11712, which was passed during the 18th Congress. The law provides a Health Emergency Allowance for healthcare workers in both public and private sectors who served during public health emergencies, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

He emphasized that this measure was meant to honor their sacrifices with financial support, though delays in implementation remain a pressing issue.

He then renewed his plea: “I appeal to you again because there are still appeals pending. That is why I continue to call on the DOH and the DBM to pay this because these are services already rendered. Our health workers sweated and worked hard for this.”

The senator underscored that the release of allowances should not be delayed any further, pointing out that these benefits were earned through the sweat and sacrifice of medical frontliners who risked their own health during the crisis.

He stressed that the country owes a debt of gratitude to healthcare workers, especially on a day that commemorates national heroism.

At the same time, as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, Go also recognized the vital contributions of OFWs, calling them “modern-day heroes” for their sacrifices in working abroad to provide for their families and contribute to the Philippine economy.

He highlighted efforts such as being one of the authors and co-sponsors of RA 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers. The law consolidated government efforts to provide streamlined and responsive services for OFWs, aiming to protect them from abuse and exploitation.

“The sacrifice of our countrymen working abroad cannot be denied. They are what we call modern-day heroes because they are far from their families just to send money home and secure a future for their loved ones,” Go said.

He also cited Senate Bill 414, which seeks to institutionalize the OFW Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga. The facility was established to provide specialized healthcare services for OFWs and their dependents.

By pushing for its institutionalization, Go seeks to ensure its sustainability and continued operations for the benefit of migrant workers and their families.

“If there is a hospital for our OFWs and their families, it will be easier for them to get treatment and we can ensure that services are reserved for them. That is why I pushed for this bill to ensure the continuous operation of the OFW Hospital,” he added.

Through these measures, Go underscored his consistent position that honoring heroes must go beyond ceremonies and holidays.

“Let us help and show compassion to our fellow Filipinos. Let us give importance to our heroes of the past who gave their lives for the country, and the heroes of today who are sacrificing to continue fighting for the health, safety, and freedom of every Filipino,” he said.