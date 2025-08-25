Go honors healthcare workers, OFWs as modern-day heroes

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go marked National Heroes Day by recognizing healthcare workers and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as modern-day heroes, emphasizing their sacrifices in serving the nation.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go renewed his call for the release of Health Emergency Allowances (HEA) still pending for qualified healthcare workers. He stressed the importance of supporting frontliners through legislation.

“Maliit na halaga ito kumpara sa sakripisyo at serbisyo ng ating mga healthcare workers during the pandemic. At tinutukan natin ito noong nakaraang Kongreso at, in fact, nagkaroon tayo ng 15 hearings para kalampagin ang DOH at DBM,” Go said.

Go highlighted his role as an author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11712, which provides a Health Emergency Allowance for healthcare workers in both public and private sectors who served during public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged government agencies to expedite the release of benefits. “Nakikiusap po muli ako sa inyo dahil may mga appeals pa kaya patuloy po ang panawagan ko sa DOH, sa DBM na mabayaran po ito dahil services rendered na po ito. Pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan po ito ng ating health workers,” he said.

The senator emphasized that these allowances are earned through the dedication and sacrifice of medical frontliners who risked their health during the crisis, adding that the nation owes them a debt of gratitude, especially on a day that commemorates national heroism.

In his role as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, Go also recognized the contributions of OFWs, calling them “modern-day heroes” for their sacrifices in working abroad to provide for their families and support the Philippine economy.

“Hindi po matatawaran ang sakripisyo ng ating mga kababayang nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa. Sila ang tinatawag nating mga modern-day heroes dahil malayo sila sa kanilang pamilya para lang may maipadala at may maitaguyod na kinabukasan para sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” Go said.

He also cited his work on Republic Act No. 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to consolidate government services for OFWs and protect them from abuse and exploitation.

Additionally, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 414, which seeks to institutionalize the OFW Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga. The hospital provides specialized healthcare services for OFWs and their dependents.

“Kung may ospital para sa ating mga OFWs at kanilang pamilya, mas madali silang makakapagpagamot at masisigurong may nakalaang serbisyo para sa kanila. Kaya itinulak ko po ang panukalang batas na ito para masigurado na tuluy-tuloy ang operasyon ng OFW Hospital,” he said.

Go concluded that honoring heroes extends beyond ceremonies and holidays. “Magtulungan at magmalasakit tayo sa kapwa natin Pilipino. Bigyan natin ng importansya ang mga bayani natin noon na nagbuwis ng buhay para sa bansa at ang mga bayani ngayon na nagsasakripisyo para maipagpatuloy na maipaglaban ang kalusugan, kaligtasan at kalayaan ng bawat Pilipino,” he stressed.