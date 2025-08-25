Global Soul, Filipino Heart: J Rey Soul’s rise with the Black Eyed Peas

Few artists embody the spirit of resilience, representation, and reinvention quite like J Rey Soul. Once a wide-eyed dreamer from Laguna, she is now the soulful, youthful voice energizing the legendary Black Eyed Peas. In her own words, the journey from a hopeful contestant on The Voice Philippines to performing in front of Beyoncé has been nothing short of miraculous — a story of faith, family, and fierce determination.

From Small Town to Supergroup

It all began when apl.de.ap spotted her talent on national television. “Apl believed in me, connected me to will.i.am, and we were like kindred spirits,” she recalls. That leap of faith took her from the quiet streets of Laguna to the world’s biggest arenas.

At just 20 years old, she stepped into the role once held by Fergie — a daunting challenge that came with inevitable comparisons. “I was only 20, fresh from Laguna — imagine the responsibility. The hardest part was the comparisons. But God prepared me. I focused on my own strengths and what I could bring. Fergie even sent me the sweetest supportive message, which gave me confidence.”

Finding Family in the Spotlight

For J Rey Soul, the turning point wasn’t just about the music, but the moments that made her feel at home.

“You don’t just feel like family on stage. It’s the kwentuhan, dinners, exploring cities together — even Disneyland! That’s when I knew I wasn’t just performing with them, I was really part of the family.”

That bond has since translated into seamless chemistry on stage, where her fresh energy blends with the Peas’ iconic sound.

A Beyoncé Moment

Of the many milestones she’s achieved, one stands out. “She’s someone I’ve always looked up to. I cried for a week,” she says of performing with Beyoncé in the audience. “It reminded me how much God has blessed me — I’ve been living my dream.”

Moments like this cement her belief that she’s exactly where she’s meant to be: not just as a replacement, but as a rightful torchbearer of a global legacy.

Chart-Topping Achievements

Her collaboration with the Peas on “Mamacita” alongside Ozuna became a global phenomenon, racking up 200 million Spotify streams and more than half a billion total digital plays across platforms. Recognized at multiple Hollywood music awards, she has also carved out her presence as a solo artist, gaining millions of listeners worldwide.

With world tours covering over 40 countries, from festival stages in Europe to arenas in Asia and the Americas, J Rey Soul has proven that her voice resonates across cultures.

Representation That Matters

More than numbers and accolades, her biggest impact may be symbolic. As a Black Filipina, she stands as proof that global music has room for diverse voices and stories. “I was nervous at first, but excited to show that a Black Filipina like me can be on the world stage,” she says. That pride fuels her artistry — a blend of pop, R&B, and soul, rooted in both her African American heritage and Filipino identity.

A Full-Circle Homecoming

On August 27, 2025, the Black Eyed Peas return to Manila for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena — a particularly emotional moment for J Rey Soul. Performing in front of a Filipino audience isn’t just another stop on the tour, but a triumphant return to the country where her dream began. With apl.de.ap beside her, it’s a celebration of talent that grew from Philippine soil and bloomed onto the global stage.

Dreams, Defined

“I’m proud I could add value to the group while building my own journey. Dreams really do come true,” she reflects.

From Laguna to Los Angeles, from being discovered on television to making headlines worldwide, J Rey Soul is more than the newest member of the Black Eyed Peas. She is a living testament that talent knows no borders — and that with faith, hard work, and courage, a young Filipina can stand shoulder to shoulder with global icons.

J Rey Soul — not just part of the Black Eyed Peas’ legacy, but the author of her own.