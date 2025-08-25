Gibo: Filipino troops ‘on alert’ in WPS amid continued presence of Chinese ships

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said Filipino troops in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) are alert and vigilant even as the situation in Ayungin Shoal remains unchanged since the conclusion of naval exercises and the collision of two Chinese vessels.

In an interview on Monday, Teodoro said the Philippine military is always aware of the presence of Chinese ships in Ayungin Shoal and that no significant changes have occurred in the area.

He noted that the National Maritime Council is regularly informed about developments in the WPS.

“We don't see anything unusual. Of course, there is a presence there... We have monitored increased presence, not just in Ayungin. Well, sometimes it increases, sometimes it doesn't, maybe because of exercise ALON, the largest ever held in Palawan, just ended,” he said.

On Sunday, Teodoro and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles witnessed interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Australian Defense Force (ADF) during Exercise Amphibious and Land Operations (ALON) 2025 in Palawan.

During the Combined Joint Forcible Entry Operations (CJFEO), Filipino and Australian forces conducted simulations of coordinated naval gunfire support, amphibious assaults, maritime strike missions, and airfield seizures, all designed to secure littoral terrain in contested environments.

Change of stance detrimental



Teodoro stressed that the Philippines will never change its stance on the maritime dispute over the country’s waters and will continue to uphold sovereignty.

“To change our stance will be [to the] great detriment of our national interest, that is something nobody can do under our Constitution and our moral obligation,” he said.

He also affirmed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statements that the Philippines cannot compromise national interests in exchange for anything.

“The President also strongly stated that we really cannot compromise our national interest. Many countries support it because we share the same interest. International law and UNCLOS,” Teodoro said.

Many countries have expressed support for the Philippines against the territorial claims of Beijing in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea.

Gibo warns vs misinformation



The Defense chief also warned against disinformation in the WPS, responding to reports of Chinese personnel arming themselves with heavy guns.

"We do not have any confirmed information about that. No confirmation. Let’s be careful with fake news,” Teodoro said.

He also refuted false claims that the BRP Sierra Madre was towed away from Ayungin, as well as online posts claiming that Batanes is part of China.

In 2016, the Philippines won the arbitral ruling rejecting China’s territorial claims in Philippine waters, which are considered part of the country’s exclusive economic zone. Since then, China has rejected the ruling and maintained its claims.