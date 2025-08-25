Final MRT-7 stops set

The last two stops of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) will be the Tala and San Jose del Monte stations in Bulacan.

Spokesperson for Business Infrastructure Maricar L. Bautista of the Department of Transportation said the stops were decided on in coordination with the San Jose del Monte local government.

“Civil works for both stations are scheduled to start in 2026 and will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2028,” Bautista said in an interview with reporters on the sidelines of a recent forum.

She said the first 12 stations of MRT-7 stretch from North EDSA to Sacred Heart in Caloocan City and are expected to be fully operational by 2027.

The 22-kilometer elevated MRT-7 line will connect North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, with 14 stations.

The project is expected to reduce travel time, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance mobility across Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces.

To recall, South Korea’s national railway operator, Korea Railroad Corp. (Korail), extended its advisory role to the MRT-7 project, focusing on operational systems, safety protocols, and maintenance programs as the rail line nears completion.

SMC MRT-7 Corp., a subsidiary of San Miguel Corp., announced that it has signed an O&M Services Agreement with Korail, which started its engagement in July.

The initial phase, expected to last six to 12 months, will cover pre-operational requirements and system stabilization.