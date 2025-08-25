FDNY members rally against Chinese Coast Guard aggression
Members of the Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement staged a lightning rally outside the Chinese Embassy in Makati City on Monday, 25 August 2025, condemning recent Chinese Coast Guard aggression in the West Philippine Sea. A Rodrigo Duterte look-alike wearing a shirt that reads “I’m Home” joined the protest, signaling solidarity with the demonstrators.Photograph by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
