Endless fun, instant help anytime online with DigiPlus

It is not just the thrill of the game that keeps players coming back but also the assurance that support is always within reach. For DigiPlus Interactive Corporation, the company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, this has become a defining part of its service.

No matter the time of day, players can reach customer service representatives who are ready to address concerns on deposits, withdrawals, account access, or technical issues. With over 40 million registered users nationwide, DigiPlus is meeting the challenge by expanding its support team, now numbering in the hundreds and still growing.

For many players, this round-the-clock assistance has become just as valuable as the games themselves. DigiPlus has built a system where questions are answered promptly, fraud concerns are acted on, and even highly specific issues like KYC verification are handled with care.

Customer Service Director Carlos Pio Feliciano explained, "The strengthening of our customer service operations plays a vital role in making certain that every player’s concern is addressed swiftly and effectively. Our goal is to elevate the level of service and guarantee timely resolution of all player issues reinforcing our unwavering commitment to player satisfaction.”

To deliver on this, representatives undergo continuous training and are equipped with the latest tools to guide players through every step of the resolution process. Feliciano noted, “Our commitment to excellence doesn’t stop after initial training. We provide continuous learning modules to ensure our CX representatives stay up-to-date with the latest platform updates, tools, and industry trends. This guarantees they remain equipped to address new challenges as they arise.”

With this approach, DigiPlus’ vision of creating not just an entertainment platform, but a community built on trust and reliability is shown. Whether through email, chat, or phone, the promise is simple: help is always available, 24/7.

For players seeking support, DigiPlus can be reached any time through the following lines:

BingoPlus – bingoplus.ph | [cs@bingoplus.vip](mailto:cs@bingoplus.vip) | (02) 8539 0282

ArenaPlus – arenaplus.ph | [cs@arenaplus.vip](mailto:cs@arenaplus.vip) | (02) 8539 0285

GameZone – gzone.ph | [cs@gamefun.pro](mailto:cs@gamefun.pro) | (02) 8539 0286