Emma Tiglao: A reign of gratitude and purpose

The golden glow of destiny has once again touched Emma Mary Tiglao, who was officially crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2025. For the Kapampangan beauty queen, this victory is more than just a pageant milestone—it is the culmination of years of perseverance, sacrifice, and an unshakable faith in timing.

A dream worth the wait

In her heartfelt post, Emma reflected on her long journey to the crown: “It wasn’t the quantity of waiting time, but the quality of the dream I held on to.” With tears, training, and countless moments of doubt behind her, she finally stood victorious, proving that patience and purpose can turn waiting into a season of preparation.

Gratitude above all

Despite being the face of this triumph, Emma was quick to emphasize that the crown belongs not only to her but also to the people who lifted her along the way. “This victory is not mine alone. It belongs to everyone who prayed for me, guided me, believed in me, and never left my side. Maraming salamat po from the bottom of my heart. This crown is for you.”

More than just a crown

Beyond the pageant stage, Emma used her platform to send a message of unity and kindness. She reminded her supporters and fellow pageant fans that titles should not breed hate or division:

“Pageantry should never be about hate or tearing someone down. Words are powerful enough to inspire hope or cause pain. Let’s choose to uplift, to encourage, and to celebrate each other’s dreams.”

Eyes on the next battle

Emma’s reign as Miss Grand Philippines is only the beginning. With pride and determination, she looks ahead to representing the country on the international stage: “Pero hindi pa tayo tapos, may isa pa tayong ilalaban. Kapit lang!” ?

Her coronation may have marked a personal victory, but Emma Tiglao is determined to make her reign a journey shared with every Filipino who believes in the power of dreams. With love, light, and kindness as her guiding crown, she steps into the next chapter—ready to raise the Philippine flag higher than ever.