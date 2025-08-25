Drunk tricycle driver sets fire to own vehicle

ABUCAY, Bataan – A tricycle driver reportedly out of his mind after being intoxicated was arrested Sunday night by police for causing alarm and scandal after setting his own tricycle on fire in Barangay Salian.

Major John Rhey Cutab, chief of police, said the incident caused panic among neighbors in an apartment complex, prompting them to call authorities for assistance.

“The setting on fire of the suspect’s own tricycle caused panic and alarm among his neighbors,” Major Cutab said, emphasizing the swift police response.

He added that the arrest highlights the Abucay PNP’s commitment to public safety and its zero-tolerance policy on acts that disrupt community peace.

A complaint for violation of Article 155 (Alarms and Scandal) of the Revised Penal Code is being prepared for filing by the police.