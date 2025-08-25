DPWH suspends Batangas engineer after alleged P3.1M bribe to Leviste

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Monday, 25 August, that the district engineer in Batangas accused of attempted bribery will be placed under preventive suspension.

In a statement, the DPWH said the recent allegations involving a district engineer assigned in Batangas “are deeply concerning.”

The agency also assured the public that allegations against the engineer “are being taken very seriously.”

“As public servants, we at the DPWH do not condone any form of misconduct. We fully support the ongoing investigation by the proper authorities and stand firm in our commitment to transparency and integrity in public service,” it said.

“We firmly believe that those found to have engaged in any wrongdoing must face the full consequences of their actions in accordance with the law.”

The DPWH’s statement came after authorities arrested in an entrapment operation a district engineer who allegedly tried to pay Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste P3.1 million to stop his investigations into flood control projects.

Leviste, meanwhile, announced plans to file a case against the district engineer identified as Abelardo Calalo, citing corruption.

Calalo, according to the DPWH, will also be relieved of his assignment. He was arrested in a special operation in Taal, Batangas, on Friday evening, 22 August.

On Friday, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan also announced that all 10 officials from the 1st District Engineering Office in Bulacan had been relieved of their posts pending a probe into alleged “ghost projects” in the province.