DPWH engineer arrested for bribery attempt on Leviste

A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer has been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste.

According to initial reports, District Engineer Abelardo Calalo was arrested in a special operation in Barangay Poblacion Zone, Taal, Batangas, at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, 22 August.

Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A) said Monday that Calalo, a district engineer based in Balayan, Batangas, allegedly attempted to bribe lawmaker Leviste with more than ₱3 million to prevent an investigation into anomalous projects.

“According to Congressman Leviste, the bribe was extended in an attempt to dissuade him from initiating an investigation into alleged anomalies involving DPWH projects within the 1st District of Batangas,” the police report said.

The police shared that "Abe" tried to bribe Leviste worth ₱3,126,9000 recovered as evidence.

The suspect is under the custody of the Taal Municipal Police Station following his arrest. He will be charged with corruption of public officials under the Revised Penal Code, along with violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson praised Leviste through a post on X.

"My snappy salute to neophyte Cong Leandro Leviste, Batangas 1st District for the successful police entrapment operation against a corrupt DPWH District Engineer who tried to bribe him with up to P360M in “kickbacks” from infra projects in his district. May his tribe increase," he said.