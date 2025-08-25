Down the yellow brick road: 'The Wizard of Oz' celebrates 86 years

Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of the Wicked Witch of the West when the house falls on her sister, the Wicked Witch of the East. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart, and a cowardly lion — and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers — Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.

The Wizard of Oz won Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score for “Over the Rainbow.” It also received an Oscar nomination for "Best Picture." A special Oscar for "the best juvenile performer of the year" was awarded to Garland.