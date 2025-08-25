Down the yellow brick road: 'The Wizard of Oz' celebrates 86 years

The Wizard of Oz was released 86 years ago today.
In this classic musical fantasy directed by Victor Fleming, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land "somewhere over the rainbow." Her dream comes true when she, her dog Toto, and her family's house are transported by a tornado to the bright and magical world of Oz.
Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of the Wicked Witch of the West when the house falls on her sister, the Wicked Witch of the East. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart, and a cowardly lion — and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers — Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.
The Wizard of Oz won Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score for “Over the Rainbow.” It also received an Oscar nomination for "Best Picture." A special Oscar for "the best juvenile performer of the year" was awarded to Garland.
This year, Wicked for Good concludes the epic story of the witches of Oz. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie will focus on Elphaba and Glinda navigating their separate lives as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, respectively. Their enduring friendship will be tested as dramatic events unfold, including the arrival of Dorothy which will change the Land of Oz forever.
Wicked for Good releases in theaters in this November.