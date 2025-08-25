DoST highlights Pinoy ingenuity, boosts local industries

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is spotlighting Filipino innovation and strengthening local industries through new partnerships and global recognition.

In Kalinga, the DoST-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (FPRDI) has teamed up with local government and academic institutions to boost the province’s bamboo industry.

The partnership, formalized during a two-day bamboo summit in Tabuk City, aims to provide technical assistance, training and product testing to help Kalinga become a key player in the national bamboo economy.

“With the right interventions, bamboo has the power to uplift communities, create jobs, and contribute significantly to our national economy,” said DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

The FPRDI will provide expertise on bamboo processing, preservation methods, and engineered bamboo production to help local communities and small businesses.

Meanwhile, the DoST and an Abra-based cooperative are collaborating to develop eco-friendly wood stains from natural dyes. This partnership with the Namarabar Indigo Natural Dye Producers Cooperative will allow the FPRDI to create sustainable alternatives to imported, synthetic dyes, which often contain harmful chemicals.

“The natural dye-based wood stains offer unique colors that enhance natural wood grain and have lower VOC emissions than commercially available wood stains,” said project leader Aralyn L. Quintos-Cortiguerra. Solidum called the initiative a “win for the planet and for people,” adding that it will help local communities engage in “green innovation.”

The DoST is also celebrating Filipino ingenuity on the global stage. Four Filipino inventors were awarded gold medals at the 4th Silicon Valley International Invention Festival in Santa Clara, California, for their practical, life-changing creations.

This comes as Ronald Pagsanghan developed the “Unsinkable PortaBoat,” a rescue boat made from buoyant materials that can carry up to 10 people and is already being used in flood-prone areas of the Philippines.

A father-and-son team, Dr. Richard Nixon Gomez and Rigel Gomez, invented “Sambacur Plus,” a food supplement from local herbs that strengthens kidney function and helps manage creatinine levels, potentially reducing the need for dialysis.

Meantime, Jefferson Chong created the “Sultana Digital Rice Vendo Machine,” which makes rice more accessible and affordable for consumers while lowering milling costs for farmers.

Finally, Engineer Mark Kennedy Bantugon designed “Pili AdheSeal,” an eco-friendly adhesive sealant made from native pili tree resin. The sealant can be repurposed as a safe fertilizer after use.

Solidum praised the inventors for their contributions. “You are one of the cornerstones of our promise that in the New Philippines, science will be felt,” Solidum said.

He also assured the inventors that the department would continue to support them in creating innovations that benefit the Filipino people.