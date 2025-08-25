DOH reports sharp drop in leptospirosis cases nationwide

Leptospirosis cases in the country continue to decline, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The number of leptospirosis cases recorded from 17 to 21 August has dropped to 18, a significant drop compared to the 1,112 cases recorded a week after the effects of Typhoons "Crising," "Dante," and "Emong."

As of 21 August, there are a total of 4,436 cases of leptospirosis in the country. This was all logged beginning 8 June, a week after the rainy season was declared by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Leptospirosis admissions have also decreased in several hospitals, including the Tondo Medical Center, which only had seven new admissions on 21 August.

The Health department said this is a significant drop from the 68 average daily admissions in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, there was only one new admission at the National Kidney Transplant Institute this week, lower than the average daily admission of 25 patients.

From the 21 daily admissions, no new cases were admitted at the East Avenue Medical Center this week.

The DOH, however, assured that its hospitals remain on alert for the threat of the water-borne illness.

Leptospirosis fast lanes remain open at several DOH hospitals.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa also reminded hospitals that they are not allowed to refuse patients while implementing the zero balance billing mandate of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for basic accommodation.