DLSZ Chorale bags double Gold at 7th Tokyo International Choir Competition

The voices of young Lasallians soared on the global stage as the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School proudly clinched two Gold Prizes and a third place award at the prestigious 7th Tokyo International Choir Competition held in Japan last 25 to 27 July.
Representing the Philippines with pride and passion, the DLSZ Chorale — composed of students from Grades 5 to 12 — captivated the international panel of judges and audiences alike. They emerged triumphant in the Children’s Choir Under-18 Category, securing a Gold Prize Award, and further showcased their vocal prowess and cultural artistry in the Folklore Category, where they were awarded another Gold Prize, placed third overall, and received the coveted Audience Favorite Award.
Under the masterful direction of conductor Michael Kenneth Natividad Fabian, the choir delivered performances that blended technical excellence with emotional depth, embracing both classical and traditional Filipino choral music with authenticity and vibrance. Each performance was a testament to the group’s countless hours of rehearsals, discipline, and the enduring spirit of Lasallian excellence.
“We are beyond grateful and immensely proud,” Fabian said. “These students have worked so hard, and to be able to raise the Philippine flag in an international competition like this — it’s a dream come true not just for them, but for the entire DLSZ community and the country.”
The Tokyo International Choir Competition is one of Asia’s most esteemed choral events, attracting the best choirs from around the world. The competition fosters cross-cultural musical exchange and celebrates the universal language of choral music. For DLSZ Chorale, this was more than just a competition — it was a chance to share the richness of Filipino music and the warmth of Filipino spirit with an international audience.
The choir’s success is a powerful reminder of what young Filipinos can achieve with dedication, guidance, and a deep love for the arts. From the angelic harmonies of their children’s repertoire to the deeply rooted rhythms and colors of their folk set, the DLSZ Chorale demonstrated that Filipino talent is world-class and ready to take center stage.
Now that they are back home, they bring with them not only medals and recognition, but also pride and inspiration for the Filipino youth. Their victory is a beacon of hope and joy in the local choral community, proving that music continues to bridge cultures, transcend language and uplift the human spirit.