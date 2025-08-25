Disney opens casting call for 'Princess Diaries 3'

Disney is currently looking to cast the role of Olivia, to be played by a female 15-year-old actress of mixed race.

The announcement added a short description of the role: “Smart, sarcastic, armored, and observant, Olivia Robinson wants to be left alone. After her mother passed away, she withdrew into herself, masking her sadness with caustic wit. But under her prickly exterior, Olivia’s natural warmth, compassion and courage to stand up to power is exactly what makes her a natural born leader The only thing standing in the way is herself.”

Olivia is Mia Thermopolis’ half-sister, the child of her father, Prince Phillipe, during a secret relationship. She was left at the care of her aunt, who, to Mia’s discovery, isn’t treating her well.

Mia ends up in a custody battle for Olivia, while pregnant with twins and a royal wedding on the way.