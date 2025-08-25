DILG: LGUs key to preserving culture, promoting public safety

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) marked National Heroes Day on Monday by recognizing local government units (LGUs) for their role in promoting heritage, tourism, and public safety.

According to the DILG, LGUs nationwide are working to safeguard cultural sites, preserve traditions, and use heritage as a driver for tourism. These initiatives, the agency said, help create jobs, support local economies, and sustain Filipino identity.

"This commitment is reinforced in the Department’s governance framework, where fostering the value of sustainable tourism and nurturing culture and heritage is part of the Seal of Good Local Governance criteria under Memorandum Circular 2024-064. By weaving culture and tourism into local development, LGUs show that progress must also mean preserving identity while creating opportunities for their people," the agency said.

The DILG also affirmed that community safety is a vital part of progress. With the rollout of the enhanced 911 Emergency Response System in key cities this year, local responders will be better equipped to answer emergencies swiftly.

Secretary Jonvic Remulla stressed that “we’ve invested heavily to make the country one of the safest in the world,” noting that public safety is also a cornerstone of building trust and confidence in local destinations.

"On this day of remembrance, the DILG calls on LGUs to carry forward the heroism of the past by leading with pride, preserving heritage, and protecting their people," the agency said.

"National Heroes Day is not only a tribute to those who came before us. It is a reminder that heroism is alive in every LGU leader who governs with integrity, in every responder who saves lives, and in every Filipino who chooses service above self for a stronger and prouder Bagong Pilipinas," it added.