DHSUD mulls stiffer fines vs erring realtors

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Monday said it is looking to update decades-old rules on fines against erring real estate firms and practitioners to better protect homebuyers and law-abiding developers.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling directed Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz to lead the review of previous issuances and laws on government penalties and fines.

“We need to revisit our laws and policies to ensure relevance and responsiveness in the present times. We cannot be tied down by outdated policies if we want to improve public service,” Aliling said.

“The directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is clear — to push for clean, fast, and compassionate public service. That is what we are doing in DHSUD,” he added.

The DHSUD is reviewing the Implementing Rules and Regulations, Guidelines, and Administrative Fines and Penalties of Presidential Decree 957 of 1976, BP 220, and Republic Act 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992, as amended by RA 10884.

These came from the defunct Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board and the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council and are being reviewed for possible updating and amendments.

“This is to protect the interests of all our stakeholders — homebuyers and responsible developers who diligently follow the law and policies,” Aliling said.

Paquiz said part of the effort is to determine whether the fines and penalties under current laws remain relevant and responsive to the state of the housing and real estate industry.

She said the DHSUD’s Housing and Real Estate Development and Regulation Bureau is leading the review.