Derek Ramsay 'strips off noise' in Indonesia amid separation issue with Ellen Adarna

Amid rumors of split with Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay went on a wellness retreat in Bali, Indonesia.

"Stripping away the noise, reconnecting with myself. This experience is a reset for the soul, body, and mind. I was tested beyond comfort and pushed past my limits," he wrote on Instagram.

Ramsay opted for therapy sessions at Kami No Ken Training Bali.

"At Kaminoken Bali, the body endures, the mind sharpens, and the spirit hardens. I'm ready to take on this last exercise today. I know it will be a long grueling experience, but im definitely looking forward to it. This training has truly built me for the road ahead," he said.

Adarna isn't with him on this trip, further sparking speculations that they have gone their separate ways.