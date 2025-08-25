DEPDev backs Konektado law despite telco pushback

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) is standing firm behind the newly passed Konektadong Pinoy (KP) Act, describing it as a landmark reform that will transform the country’s digital landscape despite opposition from major telecommunications players.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said Sunday the law, aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, will increase competition and break long-standing industry bottlenecks.

“The KP Act is a game-changing measure that will revolutionize and boost our digital economy, bringing us closer to our shared vision of a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay. This is a future where no Filipino is left behind and accessible digital opportunities uplift every individual, home, livelihood and community,” Balisacan said.

Internet allows wider reach

Balisacan said reliable and affordable internet will allow students to access online learning, small businesses to reach wider markets, clinics to deliver telehealth, farmers and fisherfolk to get timely information, and citizens to access government services at a lower cost.

The KP Act requires infrastructure sharing and more efficient spectrum use, paving the way for faster speeds, wider coverage, and lower costs —turning digitalization into a stronger driver of productivity and inclusive growth.

DEPDev pushed the measure from the start, issuing a 2024 policy note on open access, recommending its inclusion in the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council agenda, and providing technical support during congressional deliberations.