LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (26 August 2025)
Love: Do not let yourself always be the patient one. It may no longer be a relationship but a sacrifice.

Health: Eat hot soup to strengthen the lungs.

Career: Someone is watching. Avoid gossip and focus on your work.

Wealth: Avoid new loans or lending, especially without documentation.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse your workspace if there are always enemies around.

OX

Love: Avoid commitment this month. Not everyone who seems serious is genuine.

Health: Drink lukewarm water to avoid colds.

Career: Double-check what you signed. You may have missed something.

Wealth: Do not try a new sideline this month. Wait for next month.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse doors and main hallways. Residual energy may remain from yesterday.

TIGER

Love: If you cannot reach them, they may not be meant for you.

Health: Eat soup and fruit.

Career: Avoid last-minute rushes. Finish tasks early.

Wealth: Avoid buying items with secondhand energy.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if items keep breaking.

RABBIT
Love: Do not let a past genuine person lead you on.

Health: Eat soup every night.

Career: Avoid being away, even if it was not your fault.

Wealth: Do not spread your earnings. Envy energy may surround you.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 4

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse your room if nightmares occur frequently.

DRAGON
Love: Not everyone who returns is meant to make amends. Some return only to cause trouble.

Health: Eat leafy vegetables.

Career: Be careful with file sharing. Files may get lost or seen by others.

Wealth: Save your earnings. Do not spend on unnecessary things.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse the living room if someone visited yesterday unexpectedly.

SNAKE

Love: Not every “how are you?” needs a reply. There may be another agenda.

Health: Eat sinigang or soup-based dishes.

Career: Take it slow. Avoid multitasking today.

Wealth: Do not post your lucky items online. Watch out for energy thieves.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse the bathroom and backyard.

HORSE

Love: Avoid love triangles during Ghost Month. Every wrongdoing returns.

Health: Eat fruit to stay calm.

Career: There is a chance your work will be recognized. Do not boast.

Wealth: Do not change your money yet. There may be hidden risks.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse your coin box or money area.

GOAT

Love: Be honest. Do not let ghosts of past love cause trouble now.

Health: Eat chicken tinola.

Career: Avoid joining new chat groups for now.

Wealth: Do not take out everything from your wallet. Leave some for protection.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Organize your entire altar and kitchen.

MONKEY

Love: Avoid flirty behavior at night. It may not just be a person pursuing you.

Health: Eat fruit in the morning.

Career: Finish what you started. Do not delay.

Wealth: Avoid using lucky items that did not come from a legitimate source.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Cleanse windows and corners of the house tonight.

ROOSTER

Love: If you do not know where you belong, you may no longer have a place with them.

Health: Drink herbal tea before sleeping.

Career: Avoid joining issues if you were not involved.

Wealth: Save on gadgets. Avoid impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Cleanse your working corner with clutter or old items.

DOG

Love: If respect is gone, saying I love you has no meaning.

Health: Eat hot soup.

Career: Organize emails and papers. Do not wait until they pile up.

Wealth: Avoid donations or pledges if you are not fully committed.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet.

PIG

Love: Do not accept someone returning only because they have nowhere else to go.

Health: Eat boiled vegetables.

Career: Avoid night work. Energies are sensitive after the full moon.

Wealth: Reduce soft spending on food delivery and impulse items.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the entire house if someone visited carrying heavy energy.

