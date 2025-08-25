Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: Do not let yourself always be the patient one. It may no longer be a relationship but a sacrifice.

Health: Eat hot soup to strengthen the lungs.

Career: Someone is watching. Avoid gossip and focus on your work.

Wealth: Avoid new loans or lending, especially without documentation.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse your workspace if there are always enemies around.