Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: Do not let yourself always be the patient one. It may no longer be a relationship but a sacrifice.
Health: Eat hot soup to strengthen the lungs.
Career: Someone is watching. Avoid gossip and focus on your work.
Wealth: Avoid new loans or lending, especially without documentation.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse your workspace if there are always enemies around.
OX
Love: Avoid commitment this month. Not everyone who seems serious is genuine.
Health: Drink lukewarm water to avoid colds.
Career: Double-check what you signed. You may have missed something.
Wealth: Do not try a new sideline this month. Wait for next month.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse doors and main hallways. Residual energy may remain from yesterday.
TIGER
Love: If you cannot reach them, they may not be meant for you.
Health: Eat soup and fruit.
Career: Avoid last-minute rushes. Finish tasks early.
Wealth: Avoid buying items with secondhand energy.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if items keep breaking.
RABBIT
Love: Do not let a past genuine person lead you on.
Health: Eat soup every night.
Career: Avoid being away, even if it was not your fault.
Wealth: Do not spread your earnings. Envy energy may surround you.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 4
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse your room if nightmares occur frequently.
DRAGON
Love: Not everyone who returns is meant to make amends. Some return only to cause trouble.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables.
Career: Be careful with file sharing. Files may get lost or seen by others.
Wealth: Save your earnings. Do not spend on unnecessary things.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse the living room if someone visited yesterday unexpectedly.
SNAKE
Love: Not every “how are you?” needs a reply. There may be another agenda.
Health: Eat sinigang or soup-based dishes.
Career: Take it slow. Avoid multitasking today.
Wealth: Do not post your lucky items online. Watch out for energy thieves.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse the bathroom and backyard.
HORSE
Love: Avoid love triangles during Ghost Month. Every wrongdoing returns.
Health: Eat fruit to stay calm.
Career: There is a chance your work will be recognized. Do not boast.
Wealth: Do not change your money yet. There may be hidden risks.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse your coin box or money area.
GOAT
Love: Be honest. Do not let ghosts of past love cause trouble now.
Health: Eat chicken tinola.
Career: Avoid joining new chat groups for now.
Wealth: Do not take out everything from your wallet. Leave some for protection.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Organize your entire altar and kitchen.
MONKEY
Love: Avoid flirty behavior at night. It may not just be a person pursuing you.
Health: Eat fruit in the morning.
Career: Finish what you started. Do not delay.
Wealth: Avoid using lucky items that did not come from a legitimate source.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Cleanse windows and corners of the house tonight.
ROOSTER
Love: If you do not know where you belong, you may no longer have a place with them.
Health: Drink herbal tea before sleeping.
Career: Avoid joining issues if you were not involved.
Wealth: Save on gadgets. Avoid impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Cleanse your working corner with clutter or old items.
DOG
Love: If respect is gone, saying I love you has no meaning.
Health: Eat hot soup.
Career: Organize emails and papers. Do not wait until they pile up.
Wealth: Avoid donations or pledges if you are not fully committed.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet.
PIG
Love: Do not accept someone returning only because they have nowhere else to go.
Health: Eat boiled vegetables.
Career: Avoid night work. Energies are sensitive after the full moon.
Wealth: Reduce soft spending on food delivery and impulse items.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the entire house if someone visited carrying heavy energy.