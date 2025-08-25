Cop sacked for indiscriminate firing

A police officer was relieved from his post after a video went viral showing him using an M16 rifle to signal the start of a motorboat race at a festival in Northern Samar.

The incident occurred on 20 August during the Bugsayan (Bankaton Festival and Motorized Banca Race) in Lavezares, where Police Master Sgt. Jimmy Florano was recorded firing the issued rifle. The video sparked public concern over the dangers of using firearms as signaling devices.

The Northern Samar Police Provincial Office (NSPPO) said in a statement Monday that it is conducting a “thorough and impartial investigation.” The Lavezares police chief was also relieved to ensure transparency and accountability.

According to the NSPPO, initial information indicates the discharged round was a blank fired toward the open sea with no reported harm or damage. Despite this, Florano has been reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of the NSPPO.

The provincial police office has ordered all units to strictly follow policies on the proper use of issued firearms and said it would tighten supervision at public events.

The NSPPO also pledged to work more closely with local government units and event organizers to ensure safe and appropriate signaling methods are used.