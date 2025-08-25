Contractors summoned over Bulacan flood control project

Contractors behind the alleged “ghost” flood control projects in Bulacan recently inspected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have been summoned, according to Executive Director Atty. Herbert Matienzo of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) on Monday.

“As far as I can remember, they are scheduled to visit the office, submit documents, and attend a hearing on August 27,” Matienzo said in Filipino.

Among those summoned is SYMS Construction and Trading, which was tagged in the supposed ₱55-million ghost reinforced concrete river wall project in Baliwag, Bulacan. Other contractors include Darcy Construction, Anna Builders, and Wowow Builders, which Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson mentioned in his privilege speech last week.

Matienzo confirmed that PCAB had already issued reports to 15 contractors linked to the projects flagged by the President. A letter was also sent to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on 15 August requesting details, since the accreditation board is “not part of the awarding of projects,” he explained.

“We cannot say if a project is not up to par with the standards required by the procuring entity, in this case the DPWH,” he added.

As an agency under the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) and attached to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), PCAB has quasi-judicial powers to suspend or revoke contractors’ licenses.

In line with its mandate, Matienzo said the board is verifying whether the government or private projects in question were covered by valid licenses. He also confirmed that PCAB accepted the leave of absence filed by Erni Baggao, owner of EGB Construction Corporation, until his name is cleared. Baggao is among the 15 contractors under investigation.