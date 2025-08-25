Contractors get Senate subpoenas

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has signed subpoenas for several contractors involved in government-funded flood control projects, requiring their attendance at the next hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

This after several contractors snubbed the committee’s initial hearing on alleged massive corruption in flood control projects, which prompted Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada to call for subpoenas to compel their participation.

Escudero’s office said the subpoenas will be sent out on Tuesday.

The subjects of the subpoenas are Luisito R. Tiqui, president of L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc.; Cezarah C. Discaya, president of Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corporation; Lawrence R. Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc.; Edgar S. Acosta, president of Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp.; Marjorie O. Samidan, authorized managing officer of MG Samidan Construction; Romeo C. Miranda, president of Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp.; Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando, president of St. Timothy Construction Corporation; Aderma Angelie D. Alcazar, president and CEO of Sunwest Inc.; Eumir S. Villanueva, president of Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc.; and Mark Allan V. Arevalo, general manager of Wawao Builders.

Estrada warned he will push for the arrest of the contractors if they fail to appear again and offer unacceptable excuses for their absence.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has launched a sweeping crackdown on questionable flood control projects, identifying the top 15 construction firms that secured the bulk of P545 billion in government contracts.

According to the President, these companies were awarded projects in areas that were not considered highly flood-prone, raising concerns over the proper allocation and prioritization of public infrastructure funds.