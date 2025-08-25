‘Colorum’ crackdown nets 211

Authorities have apprehended more than 200 vehicles nationwide in an ongoing crackdown on illegal and overcharging taxis at airports.

Data from the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) shows that 211 vehicles have been flagged in operations as of August.

Of those, 82 were in Metro Manila, the highest total recorded.

The heightened operations began in June following a viral video of a passenger who was charged about P1,000 for a short trip between Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 2 and 3.

The latest sweep at NAIA last week resulted in the apprehension of 14 vehicles. Ten of those were public utility taxis cited for overcharging and franchise violations, while four were private cars operating as illegal “for hire” vehicles without authorization from the Land Transportation Office.

Drivers were issued Temporary Operator’s Permits and are being processed for documentation.